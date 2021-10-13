AXIS Token Price Reaches $0.0367 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $210,430.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00217969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00095263 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

