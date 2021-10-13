Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.89). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 43,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,403. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

