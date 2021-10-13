AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.