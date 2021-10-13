B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.10% from the company’s previous close.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 396,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in B2Gold by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.