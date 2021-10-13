Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Badger Meter stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.