Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Trimmed by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.48. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $126.38 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

