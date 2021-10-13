Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

