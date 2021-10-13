Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.26. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 900 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

