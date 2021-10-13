Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,333,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.40% of Banco Bradesco worth $201,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941,379 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,508 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

