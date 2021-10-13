Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BKHYY stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.61%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

