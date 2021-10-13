Bank of America Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $160.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $160.00 price objective from stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.41.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.92. 1,697,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.2% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 60,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

