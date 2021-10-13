Bank of America (BAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

