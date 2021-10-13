Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. Bank of America has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $362.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

