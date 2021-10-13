Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,357 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $267.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.48 and a 200-day moving average of $252.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.75 and a 1-year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,133,567. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

