Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 6,370 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

