Bank of Montreal Can Buys 29,886 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

