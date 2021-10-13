Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Sonos worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sonos by 179.6% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after buying an additional 897,810 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,653,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 547.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

