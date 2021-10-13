Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,095 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 197.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

