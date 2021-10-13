Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 87,529 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,150,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,382,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,747,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

