Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 14,621 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 912,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 280,954 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

