Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 445,717 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

