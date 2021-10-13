Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of ArcBest worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

