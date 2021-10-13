Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 306,930 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Li Auto worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

