Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,449,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,848,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,145,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

