Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) were up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

