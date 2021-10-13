Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 2,900 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,625.38 ($73.50).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,377 ($31.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,485.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,403.84. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

