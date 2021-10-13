Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.20 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.20 ($6.12) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.13 ($8.39).

Shares of LHA opened at €5.81 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.95 and a 200-day moving average of €9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

