Barclays Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $10.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Get loanDepot alerts:

NYSE LDI opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.