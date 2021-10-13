Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.97

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 30294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 433.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $17,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

