Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NXGPF stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

