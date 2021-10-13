Barclays Trims Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price to $27.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

MLNK opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

