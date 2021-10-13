Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,749 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $199,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

