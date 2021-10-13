Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

