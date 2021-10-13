Beacon (BECN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,348.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $12,348.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00034368 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.