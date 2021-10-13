Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $2.73. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 15,958 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
