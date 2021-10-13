Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $2.73. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 15,958 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 289,956 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

