BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $140.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

