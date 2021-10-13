Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 4,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,338. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

