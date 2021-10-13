Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 4,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,338. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.