Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 985,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Becle stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Get Becle alerts:

Becle Company Profile

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.