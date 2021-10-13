Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.94

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.94 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 130.98 ($1.71). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 81,139 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £209.09 million and a P/E ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.