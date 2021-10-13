Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BELFA shares. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.