BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 276,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

