Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $930.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.