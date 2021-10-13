Berenberg Bank Boosts Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target to GBX 1,965

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

LIO stock opened at GBX 2,062.40 ($26.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,247.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,869.63. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45).

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76). Also, insider Quintin Price bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.