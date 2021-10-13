Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,520 ($32.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £992.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,614.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,644.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

