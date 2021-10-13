Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Agricole lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,505 ($71.92) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The company has a market cap of £39.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,678.52.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.