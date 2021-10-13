Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.11 and its 200-day moving average is $312.56. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.90.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

