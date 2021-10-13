BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BIOL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BIOLASE by 1,225.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,313,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 137.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 688,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BIOLASE by 184.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 178,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

