BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

