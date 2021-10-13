Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.93. 7,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

About Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

