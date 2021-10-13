BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 11,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,666,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.